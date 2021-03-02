AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 8 6 2 0 0 12 25 17 Hartford 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 20 Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19 Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 31 26 Manitoba 9 4 5 0 0 8 23 26 Stockton 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 15 Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 9 8 1 0 0 16 43 22 Grand Rapids 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 19 Texas 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 25 Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 34 Cleveland 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 21 Rockford 8 1 6 1 0 3 20 34

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 8 5 1 2 0 12 24 18 Utica 7 5 1 0 1 11 29 23 Lehigh Valley 7 4 1 2 0 10 22 20 WB/Scranton 7 4 2 1 0 9 24 22 Rochester 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 25 Binghamton 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 29 Syracuse 7 2 4 1 0 5 23 25

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 9 8 1 0 0 16 31 16 San Diego 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 31 Tucson 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 18 Colorado 8 3 3 2 0 8 19 22 San Jose 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 18 Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19 Ontario 10 1 8 1 0 3 22 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3

Toronto 4, Manitoba 2

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 4, Hartford 2

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

