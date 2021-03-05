AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 9 7 2 0 0 14 29 18 Hartford 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 20 Bridgeport 7 2 5 0 0 4 15 24

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 33 Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19 Manitoba 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 31 Stockton 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 17 Belleville 6 1 5 0 0 2 10 23

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 10 8 1 0 1 17 46 26 Texas 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 29 Grand Rapids 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 23 Cleveland 7 3 3 1 0 7 24 24 Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 34 Rockford 9 1 7 1 0 3 24 43

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 8 5 1 2 0 12 26 23 Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 27 22 Utica 8 5 2 0 1 11 31 27 Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 27 WB/Scranton 8 4 2 1 1 10 25 24 Syracuse 8 3 4 1 0 7 25 26 Binghamton 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 29

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 10 9 1 0 0 18 35 18 San Diego 13 8 5 0 0 16 40 40 Tucson 9 5 4 0 0 10 25 28 San Jose 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 25 Colorado 9 3 4 2 0 8 21 26 Bakersfield 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 19 Ontario 11 1 8 2 0 4 26 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Providence 4, Bridgeport 1

Friday’s Games

Manitoba 3, Belleville 1

Stockton 5, Toronto 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago 3

Texas 5, Tucson 2

Henderson 4, Colorado 2

San Jose 5, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

