AHL Glance

AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|29
|18
|Hartford
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|18
|20
|Bridgeport
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|15
|24
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|36
|33
|Laval
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|26
|19
|Manitoba
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|28
|31
|Stockton
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|23
|17
|Belleville
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|10
|23
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|10
|8
|1
|0
|1
|17
|46
|26
|Texas
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|35
|29
|Grand Rapids
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|28
|23
|Cleveland
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|24
|24
|Iowa
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|34
|Rockford
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|24
|43
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|8
|5
|1
|2
|0
|12
|26
|23
|Hershey
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|27
|22
|Utica
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|31
|27
|Rochester
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|29
|27
|WB/Scranton
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|25
|24
|Syracuse
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|25
|26
|Binghamton
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|19
|29
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|18
|35
|18
|San Diego
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|40
|40
|Tucson
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|25
|28
|San Jose
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|26
|25
|Colorado
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|21
|26
|Bakersfield
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|22
|19
|Ontario
|11
|1
|8
|2
|0
|4
|26
|44
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Providence 4, Bridgeport 1
Friday’s Games
Manitoba 3, Belleville 1
Stockton 5, Toronto 1
Cleveland 4, Chicago 3
Texas 5, Tucson 2
Henderson 4, Colorado 2
San Jose 5, San Diego 1
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
