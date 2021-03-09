On Air: Federal Insights
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 10 7 2 1 0 15 31 21
Hartford 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 22
Bridgeport 7 2 5 0 0 4 15 24

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 39
Toronto 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 33
Laval 9 5 3 1 0 11 26 22
Stockton 7 5 2 0 0 10 29 22
Belleville 8 2 6 0 0 4 15 29

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 11 8 2 0 1 17 47 29
Texas 10 7 3 0 0 14 39 31
Grand Rapids 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 23
Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25
Iowa 10 3 5 2 0 8 28 41
Rockford 11 3 7 1 0 7 31 48

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 26
Lehigh Valley 10 6 2 2 0 14 31 30
WB/Scranton 10 5 2 2 1 13 34 31
Rochester 9 6 3 0 0 12 33 29
Utica 8 5 2 0 1 11 31 27
Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 27 30
Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 11 10 1 0 0 20 39 19
San Diego 14 9 5 0 0 18 43 42
San Jose 9 4 3 2 0 10 28 28
Bakersfield 10 5 5 0 0 10 32 23
Tucson 10 5 5 0 0 10 27 32
Colorado 10 3 5 2 0 8 22 30
Ontario 13 1 10 2 0 4 30 54

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Hartford 3, Providence 2

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 3

Belleville 3, Laval 0

Stockton 6, Manitoba 5

Henderson at Colorado, ppd

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

