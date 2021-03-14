On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 12 9 2 1 0 19 39 23
Hartford 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 27
Bridgeport 8 2 6 0 0 4 15 27

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46
Stockton 10 7 3 0 0 14 36 29
Toronto 12 7 5 0 0 14 40 36
Laval 11 6 4 1 0 13 32 27
Belleville 9 2 7 0 0 4 16 32

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 12 9 2 0 1 19 51 29
Texas 12 8 4 0 0 16 46 38
Grand Rapids 10 6 3 1 0 13 32 26
Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25
Rockford 13 4 8 1 0 9 34 52
Iowa 11 3 6 2 0 8 28 45

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 26
Lehigh Valley 10 6 2 2 0 14 31 30
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
WB/Scranton 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34
Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 30 30
Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 12 10 2 0 0 20 41 23
San Diego 17 9 8 0 0 18 47 53
Bakersfield 13 8 5 0 0 16 43 28
San Jose 12 5 4 3 0 13 36 38
Tucson 12 6 6 0 0 12 34 38
Colorado 12 4 6 2 0 10 29 37
Ontario 15 3 10 2 0 8 39 59

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Stockton 2

Chicago 4, Iowa 0

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 3, WB/Scranton 0

Colorado 5, Texas 3

Ontario 4, Henderson 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

Tucson 4, San Diego 1

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Utica at Rochester, ppd

Tucson at Stockton, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

