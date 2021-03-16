On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 13 10 2 1 0 21 44 25
Hartford 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 27
Bridgeport 9 2 7 0 0 4 17 32

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 13 8 4 1 0 17 40 33
Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46
Toronto 13 7 5 0 1 15 44 41
Stockton 10 7 3 0 0 14 36 29
Belleville 10 2 8 0 0 4 18 35

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Texas 13 8 4 1 0 17 50 43
Grand Rapids 11 6 3 2 0 14 33 28
Rockford 14 5 8 1 0 11 36 53
Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25
Iowa 12 3 7 2 0 8 30 51

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 31
Hershey 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 30
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
WB/Scranton 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34
Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 30 30
Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 13 11 2 0 0 22 44 25
San Diego 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 56
Bakersfield 13 8 5 0 0 16 43 28
San Jose 12 5 4 3 0 13 36 38
Tucson 12 6 6 0 0 12 34 38
Colorado 13 5 6 2 0 12 34 41
Ontario 15 3 10 2 0 8 39 59

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Providence 5, Bridgeport 2

Laval 3, Belleville 2

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 5, Texas 4

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

