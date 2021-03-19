On Air: Agency in Focus
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 13 10 2 1 0 21 44 25
Hartford 9 3 5 1 0 7 26 31
Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 14 9 4 1 0 19 44 36
Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46
Stockton 11 7 3 1 0 15 39 33
Toronto 13 7 5 0 1 15 44 41
Belleville 10 2 8 0 0 4 18 35

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47
Grand Rapids 11 6 3 2 0 14 33 28
Rockford 14 5 8 1 0 11 36 53
Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25
Iowa 12 3 7 2 0 8 30 51

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 31
Hershey 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 30
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
WB/Scranton 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34
Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 30 30
Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 13 11 2 0 0 22 44 25
Bakersfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34
San Diego 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 56
San Jose 14 6 4 4 0 16 42 44
Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44
Tucson 14 6 8 0 0 12 37 49
Ontario 17 5 10 2 0 12 50 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3

Laval 4, Stockton 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, ppd

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, ppd

Rochester at Utica, ppd

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stockton at Henderson, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

