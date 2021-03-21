On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 14 11 2 1 0 23 50 26
Hartford 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37
Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 15 10 4 1 0 21 48 39
Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46
Stockton 12 7 4 1 0 15 42 37
Toronto 15 7 7 0 1 15 47 49
Belleville 12 4 8 0 0 8 26 38

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47
Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30
Rockford 14 5 8 1 0 11 36 53
Cleveland 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30
Iowa 12 3 7 2 0 8 30 51

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 31
Hershey 13 7 4 2 0 16 41 36
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
WB/Scranton 12 5 4 2 1 13 36 39
Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 32
Binghamton 11 3 5 2 1 9 31 44

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 14 12 2 0 0 24 49 27
Bakersfield 16 10 6 0 0 20 57 40
San Diego 19 9 10 0 0 18 51 62
San Jose 15 6 5 4 0 16 44 49
Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44
Tucson 15 7 8 0 0 14 43 51
Ontario 18 5 11 2 0 12 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Providence 6, Hartford 1

Belleville 5, Toronto 1

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Henderson 5, San Jose 2

Laval 4, Stockton 3

Bakersfield 8, Ontario 6

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 2

Tucson 6, San Diego 2

Stockton at Henderson, ppd

San Jose at Bakersfield, ppd

Utica at Syracuse, ppd

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

San Jose at Henderson, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Laval at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary