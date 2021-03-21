AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|14
|11
|2
|1
|0
|23
|50
|26
|Hartford
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|27
|37
|Bridgeport
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|21
|35
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|48
|39
|Manitoba
|16
|7
|7
|2
|0
|16
|46
|46
|Stockton
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|42
|37
|Toronto
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|47
|49
|Belleville
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|26
|38
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|13
|10
|2
|0
|1
|21
|57
|31
|Texas
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|53
|47
|Grand Rapids
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|38
|30
|Rockford
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|36
|53
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|29
|30
|Iowa
|12
|3
|7
|2
|0
|8
|30
|51
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|35
|31
|Hershey
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|16
|41
|36
|Utica
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Rochester
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|35
|32
|WB/Scranton
|12
|5
|4
|2
|1
|13
|36
|39
|Syracuse
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|35
|32
|Binghamton
|11
|3
|5
|2
|1
|9
|31
|44
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|14
|12
|2
|0
|0
|24
|49
|27
|Bakersfield
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|57
|40
|San Diego
|19
|9
|10
|0
|0
|18
|51
|62
|San Jose
|15
|6
|5
|4
|0
|16
|44
|49
|Colorado
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|38
|44
|Tucson
|15
|7
|8
|0
|0
|14
|43
|51
|Ontario
|18
|5
|11
|2
|0
|12
|56
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Providence 6, Hartford 1
Belleville 5, Toronto 1
Henderson 5, San Jose 2
Laval 4, Stockton 3
Bakersfield 8, Ontario 6
Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 2
Tucson 6, San Diego 2
Stockton at Henderson, ppd
San Jose at Bakersfield, ppd
Utica at Syracuse, ppd
Sunday’s Games
San Jose at Henderson, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Henderson, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Laval at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments