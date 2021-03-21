AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 14 11 2 1 0 23 50 26 Hartford 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37 Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 15 10 4 1 0 21 48 39 Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46 Stockton 12 7 4 1 0 15 42 37 Toronto 15 7 7 0 1 15 47 49 Belleville 12 4 8 0 0 8 26 38

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31 Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47 Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30 Rockford 14 5 8 1 0 11 36 53 Cleveland 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30 Iowa 12 3 7 2 0 8 30 51

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 31 Hershey 13 7 4 2 0 16 41 36 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 WB/Scranton 12 5 4 2 1 13 36 39 Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 32 Binghamton 11 3 5 2 1 9 31 44

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 14 12 2 0 0 24 49 27 Bakersfield 16 10 6 0 0 20 57 40 San Diego 19 9 10 0 0 18 51 62 San Jose 15 6 5 4 0 16 44 49 Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44 Tucson 15 7 8 0 0 14 43 51 Ontario 18 5 11 2 0 12 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Providence 6, Hartford 1

Belleville 5, Toronto 1

Henderson 5, San Jose 2

Laval 4, Stockton 3

Bakersfield 8, Ontario 6

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 2

Tucson 6, San Diego 2

Stockton at Henderson, ppd

San Jose at Bakersfield, ppd

Utica at Syracuse, ppd

Sunday’s Games

San Jose at Henderson, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Laval at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

