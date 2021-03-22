On Air: For Your Benefit
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 14 11 2 1 0 23 50 26
Hartford 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37
Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 16 11 4 1 0 23 52 40
Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46
Stockton 13 7 5 1 0 15 43 41
Toronto 15 7 7 0 1 15 47 49
Belleville 12 4 8 0 0 8 26 38

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47
Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30
Rockford 15 5 9 1 0 11 39 58
Iowa 13 4 7 2 0 10 35 54
Cleveland 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 12 8 2 2 0 18 40 35
Hershey 14 8 4 2 0 18 44 38
WB/Scranton 13 5 4 3 1 14 40 44
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 32
Binghamton 12 3 5 3 1 10 33 47

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 15 13 2 0 0 26 53 27
Bakersfield 17 10 6 0 1 21 61 45
San Diego 20 10 10 0 0 20 55 64
San Jose 16 6 6 4 0 16 44 53
Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44
Tucson 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 55
Ontario 19 6 11 2 0 14 61 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Henderson 4, San Jose 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 4

Hershey 3, Binghamton 2

Laval 4, Stockton 1

Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4

Iowa 5, Rockford 3

San Diego 4, Tucson 2

Stockton at Henderson, ppd

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

