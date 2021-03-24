AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 14 11 2 1 0 23 50 26 Hartford 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37 Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 17 12 4 1 0 25 56 42 Toronto 16 8 7 0 1 17 50 49 Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46 Stockton 14 7 6 1 0 15 45 45 Belleville 13 4 9 0 0 8 26 41

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31 Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47 Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30 Rockford 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 59 Iowa 14 4 8 2 0 10 36 60 Cleveland 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 15 9 4 2 0 20 50 40 Lehigh Valley 13 8 3 2 0 18 42 41 WB/Scranton 14 5 5 3 1 14 43 50 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 Syracuse 12 6 5 1 0 13 41 35 Binghamton 12 3 5 3 1 10 33 47

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 15 13 2 0 0 26 53 27 Bakersfield 17 10 6 0 1 21 61 45 San Diego 20 10 10 0 0 20 55 64 San Jose 16 6 6 4 0 16 44 53 Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44 Tucson 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 55 Ontario 19 6 11 2 0 14 61 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Laval 4, Stockton 2

Chicago at Grand Rapids, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 6, WB/Scranton 3

Toronto 3, Belleville 0

Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester at Utica, ppd

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

