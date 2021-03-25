Listen Live
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30
Hartford 11 4 6 1 0 9 31 39
Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 18 12 4 1 1 26 59 46
Manitoba 17 8 7 2 0 18 50 49
Toronto 16 8 7 0 1 17 50 49
Stockton 14 7 6 1 0 15 45 45
Belleville 13 4 9 0 0 8 26 41

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Texas 15 8 5 2 0 18 54 50
Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30
Rockford 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 59
Cleveland 10 5 4 1 0 11 32 31
Iowa 14 4 8 2 0 10 36 60

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 15 9 4 2 0 20 50 40
Lehigh Valley 13 8 3 2 0 18 42 41
WB/Scranton 14 5 5 3 1 14 43 50
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
Syracuse 12 6 5 1 0 13 41 35
Binghamton 12 3 5 3 1 10 33 47

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 16 13 3 0 0 26 55 32
Bakersfield 18 11 6 0 1 23 65 48
San Diego 21 11 10 0 0 22 60 67
San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57
Colorado 15 7 6 2 0 16 43 46
Tucson 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 55
Ontario 20 6 12 2 0 14 64 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 6, WB/Scranton 3

Toronto 3, Belleville 0

Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

San Diego 5, Ontario 3

Colorado 5, Henderson 2

Rochester at Utica, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Hartford 4, Providence 2

Cleveland 3, Texas 1

Manitoba 4, Laval 3

Friday’s Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

