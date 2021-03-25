AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|52
|30
|Hartford
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|31
|39
|Bridgeport
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|21
|35
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|18
|12
|4
|1
|1
|26
|59
|46
|Manitoba
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|50
|49
|Toronto
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|50
|49
|Stockton
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|45
|45
|Belleville
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|26
|41
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|13
|10
|2
|0
|1
|21
|57
|31
|Texas
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|54
|50
|Grand Rapids
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|38
|30
|Rockford
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|45
|59
|Cleveland
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|32
|31
|Iowa
|14
|4
|8
|2
|0
|10
|36
|60
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|50
|40
|Lehigh Valley
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|42
|41
|WB/Scranton
|14
|5
|5
|3
|1
|14
|43
|50
|Utica
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Rochester
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|35
|32
|Syracuse
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|41
|35
|Binghamton
|12
|3
|5
|3
|1
|10
|33
|47
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|16
|13
|3
|0
|0
|26
|55
|32
|Bakersfield
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|65
|48
|San Diego
|21
|11
|10
|0
|0
|22
|60
|67
|San Jose
|17
|6
|6
|4
|1
|17
|47
|57
|Colorado
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|43
|46
|Tucson
|16
|7
|9
|0
|0
|14
|45
|55
|Ontario
|20
|6
|12
|2
|0
|14
|64
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 6, WB/Scranton 3
Toronto 3, Belleville 0
Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 2
Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3
San Diego 5, Ontario 3
Colorado 5, Henderson 2
Rochester at Utica, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Hartford 4, Providence 2
Cleveland 3, Texas 1
Manitoba 4, Laval 3
Friday’s Games
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, ppd
Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
