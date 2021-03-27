AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|52
|30
|Hartford
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|31
|39
|Bridgeport
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|21
|35
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|19
|13
|4
|1
|1
|28
|60
|46
|Manitoba
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|50
|50
|Toronto
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|50
|49
|Stockton
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|46
|47
|Belleville
|14
|5
|9
|0
|0
|10
|28
|42
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|13
|10
|2
|0
|1
|21
|57
|31
|Grand Rapids
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|43
|32
|Texas
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|54
|50
|Rockford
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|45
|59
|Cleveland
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|32
|31
|Iowa
|15
|4
|9
|2
|0
|10
|38
|65
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|16
|10
|4
|2
|0
|22
|53
|41
|Lehigh Valley
|14
|9
|3
|2
|0
|20
|45
|43
|Syracuse
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|45
|38
|Rochester
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|14
|38
|36
|WB/Scranton
|15
|5
|6
|3
|1
|14
|44
|53
|Utica
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Binghamton
|13
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|35
|50
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|17
|14
|3
|0
|0
|28
|61
|36
|San Diego
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|64
|68
|Bakersfield
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|66
|52
|San Jose
|17
|6
|6
|4
|1
|17
|47
|57
|Colorado
|16
|7
|7
|2
|0
|16
|47
|52
|Ontario
|21
|7
|12
|2
|0
|16
|67
|81
|Tucson
|17
|7
|9
|1
|0
|15
|47
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Belleville 2, Stockton 1
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1
Laval 1, Manitoba 0
Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 2
Syracuse 4, Rochester 3
Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 2
Ontario 3, Tucson 2
Henderson 6, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1
Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Belleville, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 4 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, ppd
Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Stockton at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
