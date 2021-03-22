On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Alabama 80, North Carolina 71

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 3:20 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH CAROLINA (13-11)

Bailey 8-19 0-0 16, Holesinska 2-6 0-0 6, Kelly 1-13 5-5 7, Ustby 3-11 0-0 7, Watts 10-16 2-2 29, Tshitenge 1-1 0-0 2, Todd-Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Zelaya 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-70 9-9 71

ALABAMA (17-9)

Copeland 5-9 1-1 11, Walker 5-15 1-1 13, Abrams 2-7 3-4 8, Barber 5-8 0-0 14, Lewis 11-21 6-8 32, Craig Cruce 1-1 0-0 2, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 11-14 80

North Carolina 15 16 19 21 71
Alabama 22 19 19 20 80

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 10-24 (Bailey 0-1, Holesinska 2-5, Kelly 0-3, Ustby 1-3, Watts 7-11, Zelaya 0-1), Alabama 11-22 (Walker 2-5, Abrams 1-2, Barber 4-7, Lewis 4-7, Sutton 0-1). Assists_North Carolina 15 (Holesinska 5), Alabama 21 (Lewis 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Carolina 33 (Bailey 6-9), Alabama 46 (Walker 4-9). Total Fouls_North Carolina 15, Alabama 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

