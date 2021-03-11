On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alaphilippe wins Stage 2 of Tirreno, Van Aert stays in lead

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 10:45 am
< a min read
      

CHIUSDINO, Italy (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe sprinted to victory on the uphill finish of the second stage of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race on Thursday, and Belgian rider Wout van Aert remained in the overall lead.

Alaphilippe, a French cyclist for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, caught a fading João Almeida in sight of the line and had time to raise his arms above his head as he crossed just ahead of Mathieu Van Der Poel and Van Aert in a bunch sprint.

Almeida had looked set to win after attacking with just over a kilometer remaining of the undulating 202-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Camaiore to Chiusdino. He finished seventh.

Van Aert has a four-second lead over Alaphilippe. Van Der Poel is third in the standings, eight seconds behind.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Friday’s third stage is a challenging 219-kilometer (36-mile) route from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino.

The race ends on Tuesday with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people