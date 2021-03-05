On Air: Federal News Network program
Albany holds off New Hampshire 24-20 in CAA opener

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:48 pm
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler passed for 192 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and the Albany defense held off New Hampshire in the final 1:07 for a 24-20 win in the season and Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Great Danes, ranked No. 13 in the FCS Top 25, took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter on Undercuffler’s 9-yard TD pass to Karl Mofor and extended it to 24-14 on Dylan Burns’ 37-yard field goal early in the fourth.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to 24-20 on Max Brosmer’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Sean Coyne with 6:48 left.

Albany botched a punt that was compounded by a penalty, allowing New Hampshire to start its drive at the Great Danes 7 with 1:07 left. The Wildcats turned in over on downs after two 5-yard penalties and four incomplete passes. Albany was able to run out the clock.

Brosmer passed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

