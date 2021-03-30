Trending:
Alcantara to start opening day for Miami against Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 8:39 pm
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins

Miami; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays to kick off the 2021 season.

The Marlins went 11-15 at home in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team last year while averaging 7.9 hits per game.

The Rays finished 20-11 in road games in 2020. Tampa Bay averaged 7.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 80 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Marlins: Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

