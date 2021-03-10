Trending:
Aldama scores 33 to carry Loyola (Md.) into Patriot final

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:25 pm
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Santi Aldama scored a career-high 33 points plus pulled down 12 rebounds as ninth-seeded Loyola (Md.) held off fourth-seeded Army 67-63 in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament on Wednesday.

The Greyhounds advance to the Patriot championship game fir the first time.

Aldama shot 13 for 15 from the floor, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. Cam Spencer had 16 points and seven rebounds for Loyola (6-10).

Aldama opened the game with a 3, the Greyhounds never trailed and built a xxx-xx halftime lead.

Army cut the lead down to two pointes twice in the final 1:31 but Aldama answered each time. Once with a layup at the 24-second mark. After Army closed to within 65-63 on a Josh Caldwell basket, Aldama threw down a dunk with seven seconds left to ice Loyola’s win.

Jalen Rucker scored a season-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the Black Knights (12-9). Caldwell scored a career-high 21 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

