Alpine unveils new car for F1 in French flag colors

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 11:17 am
PARIS (AP) — The rebranded Alpine team presented its new Formula One car on Tuesday, revealing a new livery of blue, white and red matching the colors of the French flag instead of yellow and black.

The Renault Formula One team changed its name to Alpine at the end of last season and said the new colors are “synonymous to Alpine’s heritage and pedigree in motorsports.”

Alpine has a history in motorsports with the Renault-powered Alpine car winning the Le Mans 24 hours race in 1978.

The new A521 will be powered by a Renault engine and driven by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who is French.

A two-time world champion with Renault, the 39-year-old Alonso is making his comeback in F1 after retiring at the end of the 2018 season. The 39-year-old Spaniard has won 32 races, with 97 podium finishes. He won his titles in 2005 and 2006.

“I’ve been working hard to prepare myself for racing back in Formula One and the target is to attack from the beginning,” Alonso said.

Ocon starts his second year with the team.

F1 begins this month at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

