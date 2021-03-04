American Cardoso scores 1st goal for Brazil’s Internacionale

American midfielder Johnny Cardoso scored his first senior goal for Internacionale, tying the score in the 30th minute of a 2-2 draw at Pelotas on Thursday night in Brazil’s Campeonato Gaúcho, the first tier of Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul.

The 19-year-old, born in Denville Township, New Jersey, scored on a snapped header from about 8 yards off a cross from Guilherme Pato following a corner kick to tie the score 1-1.

Cardoso made his U.S. national team debut in November at Wales and also played against Panama later that month, both times as a second-half substitute.

He was among 35 players picked Monday for the U.S. training roster ahead of Olympic qualifying in the North and Central American region. The U.S. opens against Costa Rica on March 18 at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Twenty players will be on the final Olympic qualifying roster. Players must be born on Jan. 1, 1997, or later to be eligible for qualifying.

