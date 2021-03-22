On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 6:38 pm
< a min read
      
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

