|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
No games scheduled
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:08 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
