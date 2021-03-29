All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|15
|9
|.625
|_
|Boston
|15
|10
|.600
|½
|New York
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|Chicago
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Detroit
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Minnesota
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|Cleveland
|10
|16
|.385
|6½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|Texas
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Los Angeles
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Seattle
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Houston
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
Sunday’s Games
Boston 8, Minnesota 3
Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5
Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8
Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4
Oakland 9, San Francisco 3
Kansas City 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
