On Air: For Your Benefit
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 15 9 .625 _
Boston 15 10 .600 ½
New York 14 11 .560
Tampa Bay 11 15 .423 5
Baltimore 10 16 .385 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 15 8 .652 _
Chicago 12 11 .522 3
Detroit 12 11 .522 3
Minnesota 10 15 .400 6
Cleveland 10 16 .385

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 9 .640 _
Texas 14 10 .583
Los Angeles 13 11 .542
Seattle 11 11 .500
Houston 6 14 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Minnesota 3

Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5

Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4

Oakland 9, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 Building Tomorrow's Military
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bald eagle population soaring