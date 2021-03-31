On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 11:34 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden signs PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law