Andrews leads Loyola (MD) past top-seeded Navy 76-68

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points, Santi Aldama added 15 with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots and Loyola (Md) knocked off top-seeded Navy 76-68 in the opening round of the Patriot League tournament on Saturday.

Andrews drilled a 3-pointer to end a Navy rally eight minutes into the second half, after the Midshipmen closed within 49-48.

Alonso Faure scored 13 off the bench and Cam, Spencer added 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals for the Greyhounds (5-10).

Loyola advances to the March 10 semifinals for the first time since joining the Patriot League in the 2013-14 season.

Navy (15-3), which had clinched its first league championship since 1996-97, were without starters Cam Davis and Richard Njoku because of coronavirus protocols. Patrick Dorsey led the Midshipmen with 12 points.

