Angels 15, Cubs 7

Chicago Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 12 6 Totals 40 15 15 14 Ia.Happ cf 2 2 1 1 Fltcher 2b 2 0 1 2 M.Amaya c 2 1 1 1 J.Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 Cntrras dh 2 1 1 1 J.Walsh 1b 3 2 1 1 E.Sgard ph 2 0 1 0 Gsselin 1b 2 0 0 0 Pderson lf 3 0 0 1 M.Trout cf 3 2 2 3 P.Wsdom 1b 1 1 1 1 Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 2 2 2 Strumpf 2b 2 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 3b 2 1 1 0 Ja.Baez ss 2 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 3 1 2 2 B.Davis cf 3 1 1 0 Schbler lf 2 0 1 1 Da.Bote 2b 2 0 1 0 A.Pjols dh 1 1 0 0 I.Vrgas ss 2 1 1 0 Li.Soto pr 2 0 0 0 C.Mybin rf 2 0 1 0 Iglsias ss 2 1 1 0 R.Ortga pr 1 0 0 0 Rengifo ss 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy 1b 4 0 2 1 K.Szuki c 2 2 1 1 A.Weber 3b 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 0 0 1 Higgins c 2 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 3 2 2 1 Martini lf 2 0 0 0 Ta.Ward rf 2 0 0 0

Chicago 102 000 031 – 7 Los Angeles 2(10)0 010 11x – 15

E_Vargas (3). DP_Chicago 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Duffy (1), Trout (1), Upton 2 (3). 3B_Contreras (2). HR_Happ (2), Amaya (1), Wisdom (2), Rendon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Thompson L, 0-1 1 1-3 5 4 4 1 0 Gamez 0 2 5 5 2 0 Stock 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 2 Adam 1 1 1 1 1 1 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 1 Norwood 1 0 1 0 2 2 Jewell 1 3 1 1 0 1

Los Angeles Canning W, 2-1 5 6 3 3 2 2 Sandoval H, 3 3 5 3 2 0 3 Faria 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Stock (Pujols), Tepera (Iglesias), Adam (Suzuki).

WP_Thompson, Stock, Adam.

PB_Higgins, Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Rob Drake; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Clemon.

T_3:21. A_2,015

