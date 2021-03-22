Angels 15, Cubs 7

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|40
|15
|15
|14
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Fltcher 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|M.Amaya c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|E.Sgard ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gsselin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Trout cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|P.Wsdom 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Strumpf 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Wong 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|B.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schbler lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Da.Bote 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Pjols dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|I.Vrgas ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Li.Soto pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Mybin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Ortga pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|K.Szuki c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|A.Weber 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Higgins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Martini lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|102
|000
|031
|–
|7
|Los Angeles
|2(10)0
|010
|11x
|–
|15
E_Vargas (3). DP_Chicago 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Duffy (1), Trout (1), Upton 2 (3). 3B_Contreras (2). HR_Happ (2), Amaya (1), Wisdom (2), Rendon (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Gamez
|0
|
|2
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Stock
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brothers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Wieck
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norwood
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Jewell
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Canning W, 2-1
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sandoval H, 3
|3
|
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Faria
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Stock (Pujols), Tepera (Iglesias), Adam (Suzuki).
WP_Thompson, Stock, Adam.
PB_Higgins, Graterol.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Rob Drake; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Clemon.
T_3:21. A_2,015
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments