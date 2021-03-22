Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Angels 15, Cubs 7

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 7:42 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 12 6 Totals 40 15 15 14
Ia.Happ cf 2 2 1 1 Fltcher 2b 2 0 1 2
M.Amaya c 2 1 1 1 J.Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0
Cntrras dh 2 1 1 1 J.Walsh 1b 3 2 1 1
E.Sgard ph 2 0 1 0 Gsselin 1b 2 0 0 0
Pderson lf 3 0 0 1 M.Trout cf 3 2 2 3
P.Wsdom 1b 1 1 1 1 Lagares cf 3 1 1 0
K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 2 2 2
Strumpf 2b 2 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 3b 2 1 1 0
Ja.Baez ss 2 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 3 1 2 2
B.Davis cf 3 1 1 0 Schbler lf 2 0 1 1
Da.Bote 2b 2 0 1 0 A.Pjols dh 1 1 0 0
I.Vrgas ss 2 1 1 0 Li.Soto pr 2 0 0 0
C.Mybin rf 2 0 1 0 Iglsias ss 2 1 1 0
R.Ortga pr 1 0 0 0 Rengifo ss 1 0 0 0
M.Duffy 1b 4 0 2 1 K.Szuki c 2 2 1 1
A.Weber 3b 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 0 0 1
Higgins c 2 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 3 2 2 1
Martini lf 2 0 0 0 Ta.Ward rf 2 0 0 0
Chicago 102 000 031 7
Los Angeles 2(10)0 010 11x 15

E_Vargas (3). DP_Chicago 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Duffy (1), Trout (1), Upton 2 (3). 3B_Contreras (2). HR_Happ (2), Amaya (1), Wisdom (2), Rendon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Thompson L, 0-1 1 1-3 5 4 4 1 0
Gamez 0 2 5 5 2 0
Stock 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 2
Adam 1 1 1 1 1 1
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 1
Norwood 1 0 1 0 2 2
Jewell 1 3 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Canning W, 2-1 5 6 3 3 2 2
Sandoval H, 3 3 5 3 2 0 3
Faria 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Stock (Pujols), Tepera (Iglesias), Adam (Suzuki).

WP_Thompson, Stock, Adam.

PB_Higgins, Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Rob Drake; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Clemon.

T_3:21. A_2,015

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower