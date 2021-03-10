Angels 4, Indians 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|25
|2
|5
|2
|
|Rengifo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Br.Lund lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Adell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Nylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Stssi dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Buers 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Marsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jon.Jay cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|B.Nylor c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schbler cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Szuki c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Krger c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barreto 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ke.Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Thiss 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Myfield ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|111
|001
|00x
|–
|4
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|1xx
|–
|2
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 4. 2B_Stassi (1), Thaiss (1), Hernandez (2), Bauers (1). HR_Jay (1), Naylor (1). SB_Rengifo (2), Barreto (1), Bauers (1). CS_Barreto (2). SF_Walsh, Jay.
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Sandoval H, 2
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Pena S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill L, 0-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|McKenzie
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Perez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Sandoval.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ben May; Third, Edwin Moscos.
T_2:24. A_2,211
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments