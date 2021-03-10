Angels 4, Indians 2

Los Angeles Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 4 7 4 Totals 25 2 5 2 Rengifo lf 2 1 1 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 1 Br.Lund lf 1 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 3 0 0 0 Lagares rf 3 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 2 0 1 0 J.Adell rf 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 J.Walsh 1b 1 1 1 1 F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 J.Rojas 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Nylor rf 3 0 0 0 M.Stssi dh 3 0 1 0 J.Buers 1b 2 1 1 0 B.Marsh ph 1 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Jon.Jay cf 2 1 1 2 B.Nylor c 1 1 1 1 Schbler cf 1 0 0 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 1 1 0 0 J.Krger c 2 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 2 0 1 0 Ke.Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Thiss 3b 3 0 1 0 Myfield ss 3 0 0 1

Los Angeles 111 001 00x – 4 Cleveland 001 000 1xx – 2

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 4. 2B_Stassi (1), Thaiss (1), Hernandez (2), Bauers (1). HR_Jay (1), Naylor (1). SB_Rengifo (2), Barreto (1), Bauers (1). CS_Barreto (2). SF_Walsh, Jay.

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Cobb W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 1 4 Sandoval H, 2 3 2 0 0 1 4 Pena S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

Cleveland Quantrill L, 0-1 3 4 3 3 2 1 McKenzie 3 3 1 1 1 2 Perez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ben May; Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:24. A_2,211

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.