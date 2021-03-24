Angels 4, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ta.Ward pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Walsh dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Adams pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Dzier 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Szuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Dyson ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Mejia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Isbel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O’Hearn ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|010
|100
|000
|–
|2
|Los Angeles
|010
|003
|00x
|–
|4
E_Rengifo (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Benintendi (5), Soler (4), Fowler (2), Trout (2). 3B_Mondesi (1). HR_Dozier (4), Upton (4). SB_Upton (2). SF_Taylor.
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Junis
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Holland H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowlan L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cox
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Iglesias
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayers W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Slegers H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rowen S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Quintana.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Scott Barr.
T_2:36. A_2,013
