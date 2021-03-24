Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Sports News

Angels 4, Royals 2

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 6:58 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 29 4 7 4
Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 0 D.Fwler rf 3 0 1 0
Alberto ph 1 0 1 0 Ta.Ward pr 1 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 0 J.Walsh dh 4 0 1 0
E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 3 0 2 0
Mondesi ss 2 0 1 0 J.Adams pr 1 1 0 0
N.Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 1 0 0
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 3 2 2 3
Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Soler dh 4 1 2 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 2 1 1 1 K.Szuki c 2 0 1 1
J.Dyson ph 2 0 0 0 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 1 0 0 1 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0
E.Mejia rf 1 0 0 0
K.Isbel rf 3 0 0 0
A.Mller lf 1 0 0 0
Gllgher c 2 0 0 0
O’Hearn ph 2 0 0 0
Kansas City 010 100 000 2
Los Angeles 010 003 00x 4

E_Rengifo (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Benintendi (5), Soler (4), Fowler (2), Trout (2). 3B_Mondesi (1). HR_Dozier (4), Upton (4). SB_Upton (2). SF_Taylor.

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lynch 2 3 1 1 0 1
Junis 2 0 0 0 0 3
Holland H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bowlan L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cox 1 1 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Quintana 4 1-3 4 2 1 2 4
Iglesias 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Mayers W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Slegers H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chavez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rowen S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Scott Barr.

T_2:36. A_2,013

