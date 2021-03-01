Trending:
Angels 4, White Sox 4

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 5:44 pm
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 19 4 6 4 Totals 23 4 8 4
L.Rbert cf 3 0 1 1 D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 0
A.Eaton rf 1 0 1 1 J.Adell rf 0 0 0 0
Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 S.Ohtni dh 3 2 2 0
G.Shets 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 1 0 1 0
Mrcedes c 2 1 1 0 J.Adams pr 1 1 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 2 0 2 2
L.Grcia 2b 1 0 1 0 M.Thiss pr 1 1 0 0
Rmllard pr 0 1 0 0 J.Upton lf 2 0 0 0
M.Adlfo dh 3 1 1 1 Br.Lund lf 1 0 0 0
Rynolds 3b 1 0 0 1 Iglsias ss 2 0 1 2
Mendick ss 1 0 0 0 Jackson pr 0 0 0 0
Wlliams ph 1 1 1 0 J.Rojas 3b 3 0 1 0
K.Szuki c 1 0 0 0
J.Krger c 2 0 1 0
Barreto 2b 1 0 0 0
Ke.Wong ph 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 40x xxx 4
Los Angeles 103 00x xxx 4

E_Reynolds (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Robert (1), Mercedes (1). 3B_Iglesias (1). SB_Garcia (1). SF_Eaton, Reynolds.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
McRae 1 3 1 1 0 2
Medeiros 1 0 0 0 0 0
Burr 1 3 3 3 1 2
Guerrero 1 1 0 0 2 2
Paulino 1 1 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Cobb 1 0 0 0 1 1
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 2
Slegers H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bard 1-3 4 4 4 1 0
Reed BS, 0-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rowen 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Cobb (Eaton).

WP_Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Kerwin Danley; Third, Jim Reynold.

T_2:14. A_1,864

