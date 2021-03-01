Angels 4, White Sox 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|19
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|23
|4
|8
|4
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Adell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrcedes c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Adams pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Thiss pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rmllard pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adlfo dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Br.Lund lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Iglsias ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Szuki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Krger c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barreto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ke.Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|40x
|xxx
|–
|4
|Los Angeles
|103
|00x
|xxx
|–
|4
E_Reynolds (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Robert (1), Mercedes (1). 3B_Iglesias (1). SB_Garcia (1). SF_Eaton, Reynolds.
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McRae
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Medeiros
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burr
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Guerrero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Paulino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buttrey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Slegers H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Reed BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rowen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Cobb (Eaton).
WP_Guerrero.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Kerwin Danley; Third, Jim Reynold.
T_2:14. A_1,864
