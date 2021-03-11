Angels 5, Giants 4

|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|10
|5
|Dckrson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Genoves ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Csali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Jo.Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wde Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Ohtni dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|S.Dggar cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B.Marsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dar.Ruf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Barreto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Dubon ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Upton lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Davis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Thiss pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pjols 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|J.Krzan 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Luciano ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Wyatt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|030
|001
|0xx
|–
|4
|Los Angeles
|200
|300
|0xx
|–
|5
LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Wilson (1), Pujols 2 (3), Mayfield (1). HR_Trout (1), Fowler (1). SB_Duggar (2), Wilson (1).
|San Francisco
|Cueto
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Littell L, 0-2
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Marte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bracho
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherfy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|Canning
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Rowen
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brady
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayers H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Faria H, 3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Keller S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Faria (Wilson).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wol.
T_2:48. A_2,018
