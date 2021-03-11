Angels 5, Giants 4

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 4 6 4 Totals 30 5 10 5 Dckrson dh 2 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 3 1 2 0 Genoves ph 0 0 0 0 J.Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Csali c 2 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 3 1 1 2 Jo.Bart c 1 0 0 0 J.Adell cf 1 0 0 0 Wde Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 S.Ohtni dh 3 0 2 0 S.Dggar cf 1 0 1 1 B.Marsh ph 1 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf lf 3 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Vsler 1b 3 1 0 0 Barreto 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Dubon ss 2 1 1 0 J.Upton lf 1 1 0 0 J.Davis rf 2 0 0 0 M.Thiss pr 1 0 0 0 McCrthy rf 2 0 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 3 1 3 1 J.Krzan 2b 2 1 1 0 D.Fwler rf 3 1 1 2 Luciano ss 1 0 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 W.Wlson 3b 2 1 1 3 Grterol c 1 0 0 0 L.Wyatt 1b 1 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 2 0 0 0 Myfield ss 1 0 1 0

San Francisco 030 001 0xx – 4 Los Angeles 200 300 0xx – 5

LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Wilson (1), Pujols 2 (3), Mayfield (1). HR_Trout (1), Fowler (1). SB_Duggar (2), Wilson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Cueto 3 5 2 2 0 2 Littell L, 0-2 1 3 3 3 1 0 Marte 1 1 0 0 1 1 Bracho 1 1 0 0 0 2 Sherfy 1 0 0 0 0 3

Los Angeles Canning 1 2-3 2 3 3 4 3 Rowen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brady 1 0 0 0 0 1 Iglesias W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1 Mayers H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Faria H, 3 1 1 1 1 2 1 Keller S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Faria (Wilson).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wol.

T_2:48. A_2,018

