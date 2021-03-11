On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Angels 5, Giants 4

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 6:14 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 4 6 4 Totals 30 5 10 5
Dckrson dh 2 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 3 1 2 0
Genoves ph 0 0 0 0 J.Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0
C.Csali c 2 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 3 1 1 2
Jo.Bart c 1 0 0 0 J.Adell cf 1 0 0 0
Wde Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 S.Ohtni dh 3 0 2 0
S.Dggar cf 1 0 1 1 B.Marsh ph 1 0 0 0
Dar.Ruf lf 3 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Vsler 1b 3 1 0 0 Barreto 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Dubon ss 2 1 1 0 J.Upton lf 1 1 0 0
J.Davis rf 2 0 0 0 M.Thiss pr 1 0 0 0
McCrthy rf 2 0 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 3 1 3 1
J.Krzan 2b 2 1 1 0 D.Fwler rf 3 1 1 2
Luciano ss 1 0 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0
W.Wlson 3b 2 1 1 3 Grterol c 1 0 0 0
L.Wyatt 1b 1 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 2 0 0 0
Myfield ss 1 0 1 0
San Francisco 030 001 0xx 4
Los Angeles 200 300 0xx 5

LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Wilson (1), Pujols 2 (3), Mayfield (1). HR_Trout (1), Fowler (1). SB_Duggar (2), Wilson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cueto 3 5 2 2 0 2
Littell L, 0-2 1 3 3 3 1 0
Marte 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bracho 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sherfy 1 0 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
Canning 1 2-3 2 3 3 4 3
Rowen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brady 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Mayers H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Faria H, 3 1 1 1 1 2 1
Keller S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Faria (Wilson).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wol.

T_2:48. A_2,018

