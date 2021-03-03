Angels 6, Rangers 2

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 23 2 6 2 Totals 20 6 7 5 Taveras cf 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 1 0 1 0 DShelds ph 1 0 0 0 J.Adell pr 0 1 0 0 Da.Dahl dh 3 0 0 0 S.Ohtni dh 2 1 1 2 Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0 C.Terry 1b 1 0 0 0 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 0 1 0 R.Gzman lf 2 1 1 0 Ke.Wong pr 0 1 0 0 Jo.Heim c 2 0 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Hicks c 1 0 1 0 J.Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0 S.Wlker rf 2 1 1 1 Li.Soto pr 0 1 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 1 1 J.Upton lf 2 0 1 0 A.Ibnez 2b 2 0 1 0 Ta.Ward lf 0 1 0 0 J.Fscue 2b 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 1 Clbrson ss 1 0 0 0 Gsselin 2b 0 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 2 0 1 1 Ke.Pina c 1 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 2 0 0 0 Barreto ss 1 0 1 1

Texas 001 001 xxx – 2 Los Angeles 000 222 xxx – 6

E_Heim (1). DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Fowler (1), Rendon (1), Barreto (1). 3B_Ibanez (1). HR_Walker (1), Ohtani (1). SB_Adell (1), Rengifo (1). CS_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Herget 1 0 0 0 2 1 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wood H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Anderson L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 1 0 0 Crouse 1 1 2 2 2 0 Gatto 1 1 2 2 4 0

Los Angeles Bundy 2 0 0 0 1 1 Iglesias 1 1 1 1 0 1 Mayers W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 2 Faria H, 2 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 Pannone S, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Gatto.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Ben Ma.

T_2:13. A_1,926

