Angels 6, Rangers 2

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|23
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|20
|6
|7
|5
|
|Taveras cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|DShelds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Da.Dahl dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Na.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Terry 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Gzman lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ke.Wong pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hicks c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Wlker rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Li.Soto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Upton lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ta.Ward lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Fscue 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Clbrson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gsselin 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Szuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ke.Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Iglsias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barreto ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Texas
|001
|001
|xxx
|–
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|222
|xxx
|–
|6
E_Heim (1). DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Fowler (1), Rendon (1), Barreto (1). 3B_Ibanez (1). HR_Walker (1), Ohtani (1). SB_Adell (1), Rengifo (1). CS_Taveras (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wood H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Crouse
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Gatto
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iglesias
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mayers W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Faria H, 2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Pannone S, 2-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Gatto.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Ben Ma.
T_2:13. A_1,926
