Sports News

Angels 6, Rangers 2

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 5:39 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 23 2 6 2 Totals 20 6 7 5
Taveras cf 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 1 0 1 0
DShelds ph 1 0 0 0 J.Adell pr 0 1 0 0
Da.Dahl dh 3 0 0 0 S.Ohtni dh 2 1 1 2
Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0
C.Terry 1b 1 0 0 0 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0
Ro.Odor 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 0 1 0
R.Gzman lf 2 1 1 0 Ke.Wong pr 0 1 0 0
Jo.Heim c 2 0 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 1 0 1 0 J.Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0
S.Wlker rf 2 1 1 1 Li.Soto pr 0 1 0 0
A.Grcia rf 1 0 1 1 J.Upton lf 2 0 1 0
A.Ibnez 2b 2 0 1 0 Ta.Ward lf 0 1 0 0
J.Fscue 2b 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 1
Clbrson ss 1 0 0 0 Gsselin 2b 0 0 0 0
K.Szuki c 2 0 1 1
Ke.Pina c 1 0 0 0
Iglsias ss 2 0 0 0
Barreto ss 1 0 1 1
Texas 001 001 xxx 2
Los Angeles 000 222 xxx 6

E_Heim (1). DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Fowler (1), Rendon (1), Barreto (1). 3B_Ibanez (1). HR_Walker (1), Ohtani (1). SB_Adell (1), Rengifo (1). CS_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Herget 1 0 0 0 2 1
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wood H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Anderson L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 1 0 0
Crouse 1 1 2 2 2 0
Gatto 1 1 2 2 4 0
Los Angeles
Bundy 2 0 0 0 1 1
Iglesias 1 1 1 1 0 1
Mayers W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 2
Faria H, 2 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Pannone S, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Gatto.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Ben Ma.

T_2:13. A_1,926

