Sports News

Angels 7, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 3:01 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 7 8 5 Totals 25 3 6 3
Fltcher 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Canha lf 2 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 2 0 1 0 Dchmann pr 1 0 0 0
M.Trout cf 1 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 3 0 1 0
Schbler cf 1 1 1 1 N.Allen ss 1 0 0 0
D.Fwler rf 2 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 2 1 1 1
J.Adell rf 1 1 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Pjols 1b 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Rojas 1b 1 2 1 1 P.Kozma 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Upton lf 2 1 1 1 Mreland dh 3 0 0 0
Ta.Ward c 2 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 1 1 0
Iglsias ss 2 0 1 0 Barrera lf 1 1 1 0
Jackson pr 1 0 0 1 C.Pnder rf 2 0 0 0
K.Szuki c 1 0 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 1 0 0 0
J.Adams pr 2 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 1 0 1 1
M.Stssi dh 2 0 0 0 S.Brown 1b 0 0 0 1
Mulrine ph 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 0 0 0 0
Rengifo 3b 1 1 1 1 C.Perez c 1 0 1 0
Gsselin 3b 1 1 1 0
Los Angeles 001 131 1xx 7
Oakland 011 001 0xx 3

E_Machin (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Barreto (3), Schebler (1), Andrus (1), Laureano (1), Barrera (1), Kemp (1). 3B_Iglesias (2). HR_Rojas (1), Upton (1), Rengifo (1), Olson (2). CS_Barreto (1). SF_Schebler, Jackson, Brown.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 5
Keller 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Sandoval W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 3 3
Chavez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Pannone 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Kaprielian 2 1 0 0 0 3
Smith BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kolarek BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Schlitter L, 0-1 1 1 3 1 2 1
Blackham 1 2 1 1 0 1
Turley 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Kaprielian (Trout), Kolarek (Suzuki).

WP_Schlitter.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nick Mahrle.

T_2:30. A_1,998

Sports News

