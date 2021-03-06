Angels 7, Athletics 3

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|7
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|25
|3
|6
|3
|
|Fltcher 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dchmann pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schbler cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Allen ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Adell rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|P.Kozma 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mreland dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barrera lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jackson pr
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Pnder rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Szuki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adams pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Stssi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mulrine ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gsselin 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|001
|131
|1xx
|–
|7
|Oakland
|011
|001
|0xx
|–
|3
E_Machin (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Barreto (3), Schebler (1), Andrus (1), Laureano (1), Barrera (1), Kemp (1). 3B_Iglesias (2). HR_Rojas (1), Upton (1), Rengifo (1), Olson (2). CS_Barreto (1). SF_Schebler, Jackson, Brown.
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Keller
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sandoval W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Chavez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pannone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kolarek BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Schlitter L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Blackham
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Turley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Kaprielian (Trout), Kolarek (Suzuki).
WP_Schlitter.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nick Mahrle.
T_2:30. A_1,998
