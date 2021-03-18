Angels 7, Mariners 4

|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|25
|4
|4
|4
|S.Ohtni dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Marsh ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rdrguez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Ward lf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|D.Moore 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ke.Wong lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hggerty 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Frnce 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Thiss 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrmljos pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Adell rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|K.Sager 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schbler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Wlton pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|K.Lewis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|B.Bshop cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jon.Jay cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trmmell lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Kelenic lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gsselin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.White dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Los Angeles
|330
|000
|1xx
|–
|7
|Seattle
|000
|004
|0xx
|–
|4
E_Trammell (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 9. 2B_Murphy (4). 3B_Marsh (2). HR_Barreto (1), White (1). SB_Ohtani (1), Ward (1). CS_Rojas (1). SF_Wong.
|Los Angeles
|Quintana W, 2-0
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Buttrey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pannone
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Brady H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Faria S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|Flexen L, 0-1
|3
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Guerrieri
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Middleton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Brady (Haggerty).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakne.
T_2:45. A_1,897
