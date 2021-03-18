On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Angels 7, Mariners 4

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 12:38 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 7 11 7 Totals 25 4 4 4
S.Ohtni dh 1 2 1 0 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0
B.Marsh ph 2 1 1 0 Rdrguez rf 0 0 0 0
Ta.Ward lf 3 2 3 0 D.Moore 2b 3 0 1 0
Ke.Wong lf 0 0 0 1 Hggerty 2b 0 0 0 0
J.Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 T.Frnce 1b 1 0 0 0
M.Thiss 1b 1 0 0 0 Mrmljos pr 1 1 0 0
J.Adell rf 3 0 1 2 K.Sager 3b 2 0 1 0
Schbler rf 1 0 0 0 D.Wlton pr 1 1 0 0
J.Rojas 2b 3 0 1 1 K.Lewis cf 2 0 0 0
Rengifo ss 3 0 2 1 B.Bshop cf 1 0 0 0
Jon.Jay cf 2 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 2 0 1 0
J.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 Raleigh c 1 0 0 0
Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 Trmmell lf 2 0 0 0
Barreto 3b 2 1 1 1 Kelenic lf 1 1 0 0
Gsselin 3b 1 0 0 0 E.White dh 3 1 1 4
Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 330 000 1xx 7
Seattle 000 004 0xx 4

E_Trammell (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 9. 2B_Murphy (4). 3B_Marsh (2). HR_Barreto (1), White (1). SB_Ohtani (1), Ward (1). CS_Rojas (1). SF_Wong.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Quintana W, 2-0 3 2-3 2 0 0 3 6
Buttrey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pannone 2-3 2 4 4 3 1
Brady H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Faria S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Seattle
Flexen L, 0-1 3 9 6 6 1 4
Guerrieri 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2
Middleton 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Brady (Haggerty).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakne.

T_2:45. A_1,897

