Antetokounmpo, Tatum available for Bucks-Celtics game

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 7:13 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston’s Jayson Tatum are available for Wednesday night’s Bucks-Celtics matchup after the All-Stars sat out one game.

Both are in the starting lineup.

Antetokounmpo didn’t play Monday in the Bucks’ 140-113 victory over Indiana because of a sprained left knee that left him questionable on Wednesday’s injury report. Tatum had missed the Celtics’ 132-126 overtime loss at Memphis on Monday due to an illness.

The Bucks will be playing without reserve guard Bryn Forbes due to a sprained right toe. Reserve forward P.J. Tucker, who left Monday’s game with a sprained left ankle, is listed as active.

This marks the first matchup between the teams since the Celtics beat the Bucks 122-121 on Dec. 23 in the season opener for both teams. Tatum banked in a go-ahead 3-pointer in that game, while Antetokounmpo missed a potential tying free throw with four-tenths of a second left.

