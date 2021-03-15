On Air: Amtower Off-Center
AP Source: Archie Miller out as Indiana’s basketball coach

By MICHAEL MAROT
March 15, 2021 12:07 pm
Indiana has fired coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons, a person with knowledge of the decision told to The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not yet been made.

Miller was 67-58 with the Hoosiers and never made the NCAA Tournament though many believed Indiana would have made the 2020 tourney had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

