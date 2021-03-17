Trending:
AP source: Vikings agree to deal with CB Patrick Peterson

By DAVE CAMPBELL
March 17, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson on Wednesday night, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to announce the deal.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro pick, played 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted fifth overall out of LSU in 2011. He has never missed a game due to injury. His only career absences came in 2019, due to a six-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Though he’s past his prime at age 30, Peterson will bring some badly needed experience to a cornerback group that went through significant growing and injury pains last year. The top two players at the position are Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney, both rookies in 2020.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

