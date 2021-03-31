On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Women’s Basketball Coach of Year List

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 11:30 am
< a min read
      

2021 — Brenda Frese, Maryland

2020 — Dawn Staley, South Carolina

2019 — Kim Mulkey, Baylor

2018 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

2017 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2016 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2015 — Sue Semrau, Florida State

2014 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2013 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2012 — Kim Mulkey, Baylor

2011 — Geno Auriemma, UConn; Katie Meier, Miami; and Tara VanDerveer, Stanford

2010 — Connie Yori, Nebraska

        Read more: Sports News

2009 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2008 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

2007 — Gail Goestenkors, Duke

2006 — Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina

2005 — Joanne P. McCallie, Michigan State

2004 — Joe Curl, Houston

2003 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

2002 — Brenda Oldfield, Minnesota

2001 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

2000 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

1999 — Carolyn Peck, Purdue

1998 — Pat Summitt, Tennessee

1997 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

1996 — Angie Lee, Iowa

1995 — Geno Auriemma, UConn

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|30 Scalable RPA & Intelligent...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial