Appalachian St. 64, Coastal Carolina 61, OT

APPALACHIAN ST. (15-11)
Duhart 3-7 2-3 8, Almonacy 6-15 1-2 19, Delph 7-16 4-8 20, Forrest 3-18 5-6 13, Gregory 1-7 2-2 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Eads 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-67 14-21 64.
COASTAL CAROLINA (16-7)
Mostafa 7-11 1-3 15, Dibba 5-12 0-0 10, Green 3-8 2-2 9, Jones 5-14 5-5 16, Williamson 0-1 0-0 0, Tipler 2-10 2-2 7, Dixon 1-3 2-2 4, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 12-14 61.
Halftime_Coastal Carolina 29-20. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 10-31 (Almonacy 6-12, Delph 2-6, Forrest 2-9, Duhart 0-2, Eads 0-2), Coastal Carolina 3-20 (Tipler 1-4, Green 1-6, Jones 1-7, Ceaser 0-1, Dibba 0-1, Williamson 0-1). Fouled Out_Tipler. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 33 (Gregory 13), Coastal Carolina 48 (Dibba, Green, Jones 10). Assists_Appalachian St. 13 (Gregory 6), Coastal Carolina 11 (Dibba 6). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 13, Coastal Carolina 19.
