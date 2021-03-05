Appalachian St. 67, UALR 60

UALR (11-15)
Maric 2-5 0-0 4, Monyyong 7-13 3-5 17, Coupet 7-14 2-4 19, Lukic 5-13 3-4 13, White 0-4 0-0 0, Andric 2-4 0-0 5, Besovic 1-2 0-0 2, Palermo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 8-13 60.
APPALACHIAN ST. (14-11)
J.Lewis 0-3 2-2 2, Almonacy 4-9 2-2 13, Delph 5-15 0-0 14, Forrest 8-18 3-4 24, Gregory 4-6 3-4 11, Brown 1-1 1-2 3, Eads 0-0 0-0 0, Duhart 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 11-14 67.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 30-29. 3-Point Goals_UALR 4-14 (Coupet 3-8, Andric 1-1, White 0-2, Lukic 0-3), Appalachian St. 12-30 (Forrest 5-9, Delph 4-13, Almonacy 3-7, Duhart 0-1). Fouled Out_Maric. Rebounds_UALR 29 (Monyyong 10), Appalachian St. 26 (Almonacy, Gregory 7). Assists_UALR 11 (Maric, Coupet 3), Appalachian St. 16 (Almonacy 7). Total Fouls_UALR 17, Appalachian St. 13. A_148 (1,500).
