Appalachian St. 76, Texas State 73, OT

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:30 pm
APPALACHIAN ST. (14-11)

J.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Almonacy 8-14 2-5 23, Delph 5-21 3-4 16, Forrest 5-13 14-17 28, Gregory 2-7 1-2 5, Duhart 2-3 0-2 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Eads 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 20-30 76.

TEXAS STATE (18-6)

Small 5-14 3-4 15, Sule 3-7 0-0 6, Adams 2-2 1-2 5, Asberry 6-16 1-2 17, Harrell 9-17 0-2 20, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Ceaser 3-6 4-4 10, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 9-14 73.

Halftime_Texas State 26-20. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 12-29 (Almonacy 5-10, Forrest 4-8, Delph 3-11), Texas State 8-23 (Asberry 4-11, Harrell 2-5, Small 2-6, Scott 0-1). Fouled Out_Adams, Ceaser. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 37 (Gregory 9), Texas State 36 (Asberry 10). Assists_Appalachian St. 13 (Gregory 5), Texas State 15 (Adams 4). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 11, Texas State 22.

