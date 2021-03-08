Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 73

APPALACHIAN ST. (17-11)
Duhart 1-4 0-0 3, Almonacy 10-18 6-9 32, Delph 8-19 4-6 22, Forrest 4-11 6-8 15, Gregory 0-3 4-4 4, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, J.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Eads 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 20-27 80.
GEORGIA ST. (16-6)
Nsoseme 2-4 3-4 7, Thomas 1-5 0-0 3, Allen 3-12 2-2 9, Roberts 5-14 1-1 11, Williams 4-14 7-8 18, Johnson 5-7 2-2 14, Boyce 4-6 1-1 11, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 16-18 73.
Halftime_Georgia St. 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 10-27 (Almonacy 6-10, Delph 2-8, Duhart 1-3, Forrest 1-6), Georgia St. 9-24 (Williams 3-7, Johnson 2-3, Boyce 2-4, Thomas 1-1, Allen 1-4, Roberts 0-5). Fouled Out_Allen, Johnson. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 36 (Gregory 10), Georgia St. 30 (Nsoseme 10). Assists_Appalachian St. 10 (Duhart, Almonacy, Forrest, Gregory 2), Georgia St. 12 (Roberts, Williams 3). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 16, Georgia St. 20.
