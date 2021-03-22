On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Arizona 79, Stony Brook 44

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 4:47 pm
STONY BROOK (15-6)

Bushee 2-3 0-0 4, Zeise 0-6 0-0 0, Dingle 3-7 7-8 14, Scott 5-11 0-0 10, Warren 0-6 0-0 0, Cox 0-2 0-0 0, Pagan 1-2 0-0 2, Wool 1-6 2-2 5, Zie 1-1 1-2 3, Burden 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzalez 1-2 4-4 6, Corley 0-1 0-0 0, Vargas-Reyes 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-48 14-16 44

ARIZONA (17-5)

Baptiste 8-10 0-0 18, Reese 7-9 1-1 16, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, McDonald 8-14 2-2 20, Yeaney 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Conner 1-1 0-0 3, Manumaleuga 0-1 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Pellington 2-8 1-4 5, Pueyo 2-6 0-0 6, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 2-2 1-3 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-57 5-10 79

Stony Brook 10 10 12 12 44
Arizona 26 21 13 19 79

3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 2-10 (Zeise 0-2, Dingle 1-1, Scott 0-2, Warren 0-1, Cox 0-1, Wool 1-3), Arizona 8-12 (Baptiste 2-2, Reese 1-1, McDonald 2-5, Conner 1-1, Pueyo 2-3). Assists_Stony Brook 8 (Gonzalez 3), Arizona 18 (Yeaney 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stony Brook 32 (Zeise 3-7), Arizona 28 (Baptiste 2-6). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 12, Arizona 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

