Arizona opens season at San Diego

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits San Diego for opening day.

The Padres went 24-16 in division play in 2020. San Diego averaged 8.4 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game last year.

The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 101 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Tyler Clippard: (shoulder).

