Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona opens season at San Diego

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 8:39 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits San Diego for opening day.

The Padres went 24-16 in division play in 2020. San Diego averaged 8.4 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game last year.

The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 101 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Tyler Clippard: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial