Arizona St. 64, Washington St. 59

WASHINGTON ST. (14-12)
Rodman 4-10 0-0 10, Abogidi 4-6 1-2 9, Jackson 4-4 2-2 10, Bonton 8-18 0-0 19, Williams 4-11 2-3 11, Kunc 0-8 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Jakimovski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 5-7 59.
ARIZONA ST. (10-13)
Graham 3-9 3-5 9, Lawrence 6-10 1-2 13, Martin 2-10 0-2 6, Verge 10-15 6-7 26, Woods 1-4 0-0 2, House 3-9 2-2 8, Osten 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 12-18 64.
Halftime_Arizona St. 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 6-22 (Bonton 3-7, Rodman 2-4, Williams 1-5, Abogidi 0-1, Kunc 0-5), Arizona St. 2-12 (Martin 2-4, Woods 0-1, Verge 0-2, House 0-5). Fouled Out_Kunc. Rebounds_Washington St. 40 (Kunc 9), Arizona St. 28 (Graham, Verge, House 6). Assists_Washington St. 8 (Bonton, Williams 4), Arizona St. 14 (House 5). Total Fouls_Washington St. 20, Arizona St. 15.
