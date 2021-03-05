Ark.-Pine Bluff 82, MVSU 59

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-20)
Banyard 4-13 4-5 12, Bell 5-9 0-0 10, Doss 8-9 7-11 24, Jos.Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Lynn 3-5 0-0 9, Morris 8-13 1-2 17, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Stredic 0-2 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, T.Doolittle 0-0 0-2 0, Parchman 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 12-20 82.
MVSU (2-21)
Howard 3-9 0-0 6, Collins 6-9 0-0 15, Hunter 5-12 2-5 16, Jefferson 6-11 2-4 14, Smith 2-4 0-5 5, Cunningham 1-4 0-0 3, Gordon 0-6 0-0 0, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Walden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 4-14 59.
Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 6-13 (Lynn 3-4, Jos.Johnson 2-3, Doss 1-2, Banyard 0-2, Jones 0-2), MVSU 9-22 (Hunter 4-8, Collins 3-4, Smith 1-3, Cunningham 1-4, Perry 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 42 (Doss 14), MVSU 22 (Jefferson, Gordon 5). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 10 (Banyard 3), MVSU 15 (Hunter 7). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 17, MVSU 17. A_260 (5,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments