On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ark.-Pine Bluff routs Mississippi Valley St. 82-59

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 12:20 am
< a min read
      

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 24 points and 14 rebounds as Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended its 12-game losing streak, routing Mississippi Valley State 82-59 on Friday night.

Dequan Morris had 17 points and six rebounds for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-20, 3-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Banyard added 12 points. Markedric Bell had 10 points.

Caleb Hunter had 16 points and seven assists for the Delta Devils (2-21, 2-13). Terry Collins added 15 points. Keiondre Jefferson had 14 points.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 92-52 on Jan. 2.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday