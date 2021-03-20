On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arkansas-Pine Bluff ends six-game skid against Grambling St.

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 6:33 pm
< a min read
      

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Skyler Perry threw four touchdown passes, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended a six-game losing streak against Grambling State with a 48-21 victory on Saturday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 2-0 for the first time since 2000. Grambling State (0-3, 0-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has lost two straight at home since ending a 16-game home winning streak.

Perry was 18-of-30 passing for 346 yards, and he also carried nine times for 38 yards. Jeremy Brown made two touchdown catches, and Harry Ballard III and Josh Wilkes each had one.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Jalon Thigpen returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown on the Tigers’ second offensive play, and Terrill McCray III scored on the return of a blocked punt following a bad snap in the third quarter for the Golden Lions.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Elijah Walker completed 13 of 26 passes for 174 yards and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kobe’ Ross for Grambling State. Kash Foley had five receptions for 111 yards, including a 77-yard catch from Keilon Elder that pulled the Tigers to 48-20.

Attendance was 5,105 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary