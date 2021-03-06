On Air: Motley Fool Money
Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens its season beating Southern 33-30

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:39 pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Skyler Perry accounted for four touchdowns, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held off Southern for a 33-30 victory on Saturday.

Perry threw two touchdown passes and had TD runs of 31 and 2 yards as the Golden Lions built a 33-14 lead midway through the third quarter. He finished with 223 yards passing and 58 yards on the ground.

Southern got back in it when Rahme Shorter blocked a punt and Jamel Byrd returned the ball 17 yards into the end zone to pull the Jaguars to 33-26 with 14:09 left. John Lampley’s 9-yard TD pass to Jarod Simms capped the scoring with 7:12 remaining.

Lampley drove the Jaguars to their 41 but then heaved a desperation pass across midfield that was picked off by Keyvien Johnson with 46 seconds to play. Lampley was 20-of-33 passing for 238 yards and had two TD passes and three interceptions.

It was the season opener for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which ended a seven-game losing streak against Southern (1-1, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The Golden Lions originally intended start on Feb. 27 hosting Texas Southern was postponed due to weather damage on campus.

