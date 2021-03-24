Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Astros 11, Nationals 8

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 10:02 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 11 11 11 Totals 37 8 13 8
J.Altve 2b 4 2 1 2 V.Rbles cf 3 1 1 1
Brntley lf 4 1 1 2 T.Trner ss 3 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 3 2 1 1 Ju.Soto rf 3 0 0 0
Kssnger 3b 0 0 0 0 Barrera c 1 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 5 1 2 3 Jo.Bell 1b 3 2 1 2
C.Crrea ss 5 1 2 3 H.Perez 1b 2 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 2 0 0 0
J.Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Zmmrman dh 4 2 2 3
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 G.Parra ph 1 0 1 0
M.Straw cf 5 1 1 0 Schwrbr lf 2 2 2 1
Mldnado c 2 2 1 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0
Hrrison 2b 3 1 2 0
Y.Tomas lf 1 0 0 0
A.Avila c 3 0 1 1
Hrnndez rf 1 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Mrcer eh 1 0 1 0
Houston 000 235 001 11
Washington 530 000 000 8

E_Kessinger (4). DP_Houston 3, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 6, Washington 8. 2B_Brantley (3), Bregman (1), Tucker (4), Correa (1), Gurriel (2), Robles (4), Schwarber (3). HR_Correa (2), Bell (5), Zimmerman 2 (5), Schwarber (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi 1 6 7 7 2 1
Martes 1 2 1 1 2 1
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 2
Garcia W, 1-0 4 2 0 0 2 5
Scheetz S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Strasburg 4 3 4 4 5 1
Peterson 1 1 1 1 0 0
Hand L, 0-2, H, 2 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Clay BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 0
McFarland 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Clay.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knigh.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

T_3:43. A_1,500

