Astros 11, Nationals 8

Houston Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 11 11 11 Totals 37 8 13 8 J.Altve 2b 4 2 1 2 V.Rbles cf 3 1 1 1 Brntley lf 4 1 1 2 T.Trner ss 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 2 1 1 Ju.Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Kssnger 3b 0 0 0 0 Barrera c 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 5 1 2 3 Jo.Bell 1b 3 2 1 2 C.Crrea ss 5 1 2 3 H.Perez 1b 2 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 2 0 0 0 J.Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Zmmrman dh 4 2 2 3 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 G.Parra ph 1 0 1 0 M.Straw cf 5 1 1 0 Schwrbr lf 2 2 2 1 Mldnado c 2 2 1 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 3 1 2 0 Y.Tomas lf 1 0 0 0 A.Avila c 3 0 1 1 Hrnndez rf 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Mrcer eh 1 0 1 0

Houston 000 235 001 – 11 Washington 530 000 000 – 8

E_Kessinger (4). DP_Houston 3, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 6, Washington 8. 2B_Brantley (3), Bregman (1), Tucker (4), Correa (1), Gurriel (2), Robles (4), Schwarber (3). HR_Correa (2), Bell (5), Zimmerman 2 (5), Schwarber (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Odorizzi 1 6 7 7 2 1 Martes 1 2 1 1 2 1 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 2 Garcia W, 1-0 4 2 0 0 2 5 Scheetz S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Washington Strasburg 4 3 4 4 5 1 Peterson 1 1 1 1 0 0 Hand L, 0-2, H, 2 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 Clay BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 0 McFarland 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Clay.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knigh.

T_3:43. A_1,500

