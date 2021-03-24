Astros 11, Nationals 8

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|11
|11
|11
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|
|J.Altve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Ju.Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kssnger 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|C.Crrea ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|H.Perez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zmmrman dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|G.Parra ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Y.Tomas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Avila c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hrnndez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Mrcer eh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|235
|001
|–
|11
|Washington
|530
|000
|000
|–
|8
E_Kessinger (4). DP_Houston 3, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 6, Washington 8. 2B_Brantley (3), Bregman (1), Tucker (4), Correa (1), Gurriel (2), Robles (4), Schwarber (3). HR_Correa (2), Bell (5), Zimmerman 2 (5), Schwarber (4).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi
|1
|
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Martes
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia W, 1-0
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Scheetz S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg
|4
|
|3
|4
|4
|5
|1
|Peterson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hand L, 0-2, H, 2
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Clay BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McFarland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Clay.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knigh.
T_3:43. A_1,500
