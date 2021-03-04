Astros 14, Cardinals 0

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|14
|12
|13
|
|Crpnter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Grman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Siri ph
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Mendoza 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti 2b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Y.Mlina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Daniels pr
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Capel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fr.Nova ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Wlliams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Toerner rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kor.Lee c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Au.Dean dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qintana c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Al.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rndon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Crz pr
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Mroff 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sza Jr. rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kssnger 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCrmck dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Houston
|510
|005
|03x
|–
|14
E_Martinez (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Houston 1. LOB_St. Louis 8, Houston 7. 2B_Molina (1), Straw (1), Brantley (1). HR_Siri (1). SF_Brantley, Lee.
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martinez L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|3
|0
|Warner
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cabrera
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Williams
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gallegos
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ivey
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Raley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Paredes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garza Jr.
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scheetz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Martinez (Altuve), Garza Jr. (Thomas).
WP_Williams.
PB_Quintana.
Balk_Raley.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Shane Livensparge.
T_3:22. A_1,423
