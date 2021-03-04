Trending:
Sports News

Astros 14, Cardinals 0

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 9:44 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 29 14 12 13
Crpnter 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 2 1 1 0
N.Grman 3b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Siri ph 3 2 2 1
Gldhmdt 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 1 2 0 0
Mendoza 1b 1 0 0 0 De Goti 2b 2 2 2 2
Y.Mlina c 3 0 1 0 Brntley lf 2 0 2 2
Hineman c 1 0 1 0 Daniels pr 0 2 0 0
O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 1 1 1 0
C.Capel lf 1 0 0 0 Fr.Nova ss 2 0 0 1
Wlliams rf 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 1 1 1
Toerner rf 0 0 0 0 Kor.Lee c 1 0 1 1
Au.Dean dh 3 0 0 0 Qintana c 1 0 0 0
Ngowski ph 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 1 1 0 0
L.Thmas cf 2 0 1 0 Al.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Rndon ss 1 0 0 0 D L Crz pr 1 0 1 2
Ed.Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 2 0 0 1
M.Mroff 2b 2 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 1 1 0 0
Ab.Toro 3b 1 0 0 0
Kssnger 3b 1 1 0 0
McCrmck dh 3 0 1 2
J.Myers ph 1 0 0 0
St. Louis 000 000 000 0
Houston 510 005 03x 14

E_Martinez (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Houston 1. LOB_St. Louis 8, Houston 7. 2B_Molina (1), Straw (1), Brantley (1). HR_Siri (1). SF_Brantley, Lee.

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Martinez L, 0-1 1 2-3 4 6 6 3 0
Warner 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Reyes 2 0 0 0 0 3
Cabrera 1 2 2 2 2 1
Williams 1 2 3 3 2 0
Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 3
Gallegos 1 3 3 3 1 1
Houston
McCullers Jr. W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martes 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ivey 2 1 0 0 2 3
Raley 1 1 0 0 1 2
Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garza Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 2
Scheetz 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Martinez (Altuve), Garza Jr. (Thomas).

WP_Williams.

PB_Quintana.

Balk_Raley.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Shane Livensparge.

T_3:22. A_1,423

Related Topics
Sports News

