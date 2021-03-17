Astros 4, Cardinals 4

St. Louis Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 7 3 Totals 36 4 8 3 T.Edman 2b 3 1 3 0 J.Altve 2b 3 2 2 1 M.Mroff 2b 1 1 1 0 De Goti ph 2 0 1 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 1 2 Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 Ngowski 1b 0 1 0 0 Al.Diaz ph 2 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1 J.Rndon pr 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson ph 1 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 2 0 1 0 C.Crrea ss 3 0 1 0 Au.Dean lf 0 0 0 1 R.Grcia ph 2 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 1 1 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0 D L Crz ph 1 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 2 1 1 1 Carlson rf 2 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 Hnojosa 3b 1 0 1 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 2 0 0 0 L.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Siri cf 1 0 0 0 Wnwrght sp 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 M.Szczr ph 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 0 0 0 N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 200 000 020 – 4 Houston 000 111 010 – 4

E_Hicks (1), Garcia (2), Straw (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Houston 2. LOB_St. Louis 5, Houston 11. 2B_Moroff (2). HR_Goldschmidt (1), Altuve (1), Jones (1). SB_Edman (2), O’Neill (1). SF_Dean.

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Wainwright 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 4 Rondon 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hicks 2-3 0 1 0 2 0 Cruz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Woodford 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 Elledge 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Whitley 1 0 0 0 1 1

Houston Abreu 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 2 Scheetz 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 Raley 1 1 0 0 0 0 Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 3 Cishek H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 Velazquez BS, 0-1 1 1 2 1 1 2 Garza Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Hicks (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jerry Meals; Third, Carlos Torre.

T_3:22. A_1,533

