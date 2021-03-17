Astros 4, Cardinals 4

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|3
|
|T.Edman 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|M.Mroff 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|De Goti ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crpnter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Rndon pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dwson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Au.Dean lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|R.Grcia ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Crz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Carlson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hnojosa 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Siri cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wnwrght sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Szczr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|020
|–
|4
|Houston
|000
|111
|010
|–
|4
E_Hicks (1), Garcia (2), Straw (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Houston 2. LOB_St. Louis 5, Houston 11. 2B_Moroff (2). HR_Goldschmidt (1), Altuve (1), Jones (1). SB_Edman (2), O’Neill (1). SF_Dean.
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Rondon
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hicks
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Cruz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodford
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Elledge
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Abreu
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Scheetz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Raley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cishek H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Velazquez BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Hicks (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jerry Meals; Third, Carlos Torre.
T_3:22. A_1,533
