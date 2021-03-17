Trending:
Astros 4, Cardinals 4

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 9:41 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 3 Totals 36 4 8 3
T.Edman 2b 3 1 3 0 J.Altve 2b 3 2 2 1
M.Mroff 2b 1 1 1 0 De Goti ph 2 0 1 0
Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 1 2 Brntley lf 3 0 1 0
Ngowski 1b 0 1 0 0 Al.Diaz ph 2 0 0 0
Crpnter 3b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1
J.Rndon pr 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson ph 1 0 0 0
P.DJong ss 2 0 1 0 C.Crrea ss 3 0 1 0
Au.Dean lf 0 0 0 1 R.Grcia ph 2 0 0 0
Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 1 1 0 0
Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0 D L Crz ph 1 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Sanchez c 1 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 2 1 1 1
Carlson rf 2 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 0
Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 Hnojosa 3b 1 0 1 0
H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 2 0 0 0
L.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Siri cf 1 0 0 0
Wnwrght sp 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0
M.Szczr ph 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 0 0 0
N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0
St. Louis 200 000 020 4
Houston 000 111 010 4

E_Hicks (1), Garcia (2), Straw (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Houston 2. LOB_St. Louis 5, Houston 11. 2B_Moroff (2). HR_Goldschmidt (1), Altuve (1), Jones (1). SB_Edman (2), O’Neill (1). SF_Dean.

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 4
Rondon 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hicks 2-3 0 1 0 2 0
Cruz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Woodford 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 3
Elledge 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Whitley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Houston
Abreu 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 2
Scheetz 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Raley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cishek H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Velazquez BS, 0-1 1 1 2 1 1 2
Garza Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Hicks (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jerry Meals; Third, Carlos Torre.

T_3:22. A_1,533

