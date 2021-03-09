Trending:
Astros 4, Nationals 4

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 9:38 pm
Washington Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 34 4 8 4
V.Rbles cf 3 1 1 1 M.Straw cf 3 0 1 0
J.Mrcer ss 2 0 0 0 McCrmck cf 1 0 0 0
Stvnson rf 2 2 1 0 J.Altve 2b 2 0 1 0
C.Tocci rf 1 0 0 0 R.Grcia 2b 1 1 1 0
Hrrison 2b 3 0 1 0 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0
H.Perez 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Brber lf 1 0 0 0
Jo.Bell 1b 1 1 0 1 C.Crrea ss 3 0 0 0
Mendoza 1b 0 0 0 0 Al.Diaz ss 1 1 1 1
L.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 2 0 0 0
Ja.Noll lf 1 0 0 0 D L Crz rf 2 0 1 2
Y.Gomes c 3 0 2 2 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez dh 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 1 1 0
Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 Pperski c 1 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0 Ab.Toro 3b 2 0 1 1
Ra.Read c 1 0 0 0 De Goti 3b 2 0 0 0
Y.Tomas lf 3 0 0 0 Pe.Leon dh 2 0 0 0
C.Wlson cf 1 0 1 0 Jo.Siri ph 2 1 1 0
Washington 003 010 000 4
Houston 010 000 030 4

DP_Washington 0, Houston 1. LOB_Washington 6, Houston 5. 2B_Stevenson (1), Diaz (1), Maldonado (1), Toro (3). HR_Robles (1). SB_Stevenson (2), Wilson (1). CS_Straw (1). SF_Bell.

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4
McFarland 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 0
Hudson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harris H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerra H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Espino H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Bonnell BS, 0-1 1 4 3 3 0 2
Fuentes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
McCullers Jr. BS, 0-1 2 2 2 2 2 4
Garza Jr. 1 1 1 1 2 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 2 1 1 0 1
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ivey 2 0 0 0 1 3
Scrubb 1 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chris Conro.

T_3:17. A_1,463

