Astros 4, Nationals 4

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Mrcer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Tocci rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Perez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Brber lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendoza 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Crz rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Y.Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pperski c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ra.Read c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Tomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pe.Leon dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlson cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Siri ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|003
|010
|000
|–
|4
|Houston
|010
|000
|030
|–
|4
DP_Washington 0, Houston 1. LOB_Washington 6, Houston 5. 2B_Stevenson (1), Diaz (1), Maldonado (1), Toro (3). HR_Robles (1). SB_Stevenson (2), Wilson (1). CS_Straw (1). SF_Bell.
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|McFarland
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hudson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Espino H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bonnell BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Fuentes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. BS, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ivey
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Scrubb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chris Conro.
T_3:17. A_1,463
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments