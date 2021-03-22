Astros 5, Mets 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|
|J.Vllar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|K.Pllar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Grcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Smith ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Maxwell ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|K.Tcker rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|B.Drury 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Praza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|W.Tovar ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Cstro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Baty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lcchesi sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vientos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Hager ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|010
|030
|–
|4
|Houston
|003
|011
|00x
|–
|5
E_Smith (1), Altuve (2). LOB_New York 6, Houston 8. 2B_Tovar (1), Brantley (2), Straw (3). HR_Almora Jr. (2). SB_Straw 2 (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lucchesi L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Blevins
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eickhoff
|2
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Montgomery
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Abreu W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cishek H, 4
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley H, 3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Emanuel H, 1
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Velazquez S, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Montgomery (Stubbs).
PB_Maxwell.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jerry Meals; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, David Rackle.
T_3:10. A_
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments