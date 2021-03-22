On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Astros 5, Mets 4

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 4:35 pm
< a min read
      
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 34 5 11 5
J.Vllar 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Altve 2b 5 2 1 1
K.Pllar rf 4 0 1 0 R.Grcia 3b 3 1 1 0
D.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 Ab.Toro ph 1 0 1 0
M.Smith ph 1 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 2
J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1
Maxwell ph 0 1 0 0 C.Crrea ss 3 0 0 0
Alm Jr. cf 4 1 1 3 K.Tcker rf 4 1 3 0
B.Drury 1b 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
J.Praza 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 4 1 2 1
W.Tovar ss 3 0 2 1 J.Cstro c 2 0 0 0
Br.Baty ph 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 0 0 0 0
Lcchesi sp 1 0 0 0
Vientos ph 1 0 0 0
J.Hager ph 2 0 0 0
New York 000 010 030 4
Houston 003 011 00x 5

E_Smith (1), Altuve (2). LOB_New York 6, Houston 8. 2B_Tovar (1), Brantley (2), Straw (3). HR_Almora Jr. (2). SB_Straw 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Lucchesi L, 0-1 3 1-3 4 3 3 0 4
Blevins 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Eickhoff 2 4 2 1 1 2
Montgomery 2 2 0 0 0 2
Houston
Abreu W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 4
Cishek H, 4 1 2 0 0 0 1
Raley H, 3 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Emanuel H, 1 2 1-3 3 3 0 1 3
Velazquez S, 1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Montgomery (Stubbs).

PB_Maxwell.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jerry Meals; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, David Rackle.

T_3:10. A_

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

